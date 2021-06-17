New College Football Bowl Game Named After Comedian...No, Seriously

The upcoming LA Bowl has found a familiar name to be its first title sponsor: ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

No seriously, there's going to be a Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Kimmel revealed the news during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday (June 16) night, the Associated Press reports. The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is scheduled to take place at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on December 18, 2020.

“This is not a joke,” Kimmel said. “This is a real bowl game named after me, so mark your calendars. ... It’s like an early Christmas gift for all of us.”