New College Football Bowl Game Named After Comedian...No, Seriously
By Jason Hall
June 17, 2021
The upcoming LA Bowl has found a familiar name to be its first title sponsor: ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
No seriously, there's going to be a Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
Kimmel revealed the news during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday (June 16) night, the Associated Press reports. The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is scheduled to take place at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on December 18, 2020.
“This is not a joke,” Kimmel said. “This is a real bowl game named after me, so mark your calendars. ... It’s like an early Christmas gift for all of us.”
Finally, a college football bowl named after a human being…the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on December 18th at @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/SylNjHUPK2— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 17, 2021
SoFi Stadium confirmed it reached a multiyear deal with Kimmel to use his name as a title sponsor for the LA Bowl, which will be the first college football game played at the stadium since its opening in 2020.
The LA Bowl's debut was initially scheduled to take place last season, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game will feature the Mountain West Conference champion (or next-highest pick available if the conference champion is selected for a New Year's Six bowl) vs. the fifth-place team in the Pac-12 Conference.
“Never before has a bowl game been named after a human being (as far as I know, I didn’t check),” Kimmel said in a statement announcing the news. “On December 18, my dream of being forever enshrined alongside orange, rose, cotton and peach comes true.”
SoFi Stadium, which is the home of both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is also scheduled to host the next Super Bowl on February 13, 2022, as well as the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9, 2023.