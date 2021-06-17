Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twin boys!

On Wednesday (June 16), Abby shared the news on Instagram, captioning a video of her holding her newborn sons: "✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys."

The DJ also shared a photo to Instagram Story of the boys holding onto her fingers, which she captioned, "Zion & Zilly."

The newborns join Nick's four other children. The Masked Singer host welcomed his fourth child — Powerful Queen — in December 2020 with Brittany Bell. The two also share a four-year-old son, Golden.

The Nickelodeon alum is also the father of 10-year-old twins — son Moroccan and daughter Monroe — whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.