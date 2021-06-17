Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys — Find Out Their Names
By Peyton Blakemore
June 17, 2021
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twin boys!
On Wednesday (June 16), Abby shared the news on Instagram, captioning a video of her holding her newborn sons: "✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys."
The DJ also shared a photo to Instagram Story of the boys holding onto her fingers, which she captioned, "Zion & Zilly."
The newborns join Nick's four other children. The Masked Singer host welcomed his fourth child — Powerful Queen — in December 2020 with Brittany Bell. The two also share a four-year-old son, Golden.
The Nickelodeon alum is also the father of 10-year-old twins — son Moroccan and daughter Monroe — whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.
In April, Nick and Abby announced they were expecting twin boys.
“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels," Abby captioned photo from her maternity shoot that showed a shirtless Nick. "I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy."
She added, “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”