Rock Smashes Through Windshield, Knocks Out Driver On I-90

By Zuri Anderson

June 17, 2021

A driver was hurt from a rock crashing through its windshield on I-90 in Seattle, according to KIRO 7.

On Monday night (June 14), a black Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound near Ranier Avenue South when a rock was thrown through the car's windshield and hits the driver in the face, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver was knocked unconscious from the impact, causing the car to hit a barrier before coming to a stop in the HOV lane, Trooper Rick Johnson said.

Reporters said the car's windshield was completely shattered, and there was damage to the front end of the Challenger. The driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officials said the rock came from a light rail construction site. An investigation is underway, and there are no suspects, so far, they added.

Incidents like these have been on WSP's radar since the beginning of this year. There have been reports of several objects, including rocks, being thrown on the highway during traffic. Earlier this month, two people were rushed to the hospital after a large concrete block was thrown at their vehicle.

WSP also released footage of someone tossing objects on I-90 during a busy morning commute. There's been no updates on either cases.

