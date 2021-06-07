VIDEO: Person Spotted Throwing Rocks, Other Objects Onto Busy I-90 Traffic
By Zuri Anderson
June 7, 2021
New camera footage from transportation officials shows an unidentified person throwing rocks onto passing vehicles on I-90, according to KOMO.
This video from the state Department of Transportation was taken Friday morning near Mount Baker Tunnel. A person in dark clothing is shown throwing objects onto the roadway near 18th Avenue South in Seattle during the morning commute.
Last Tuesday (June 1), two people were hurt after their vehicle was struck by a large concrete block. Police said one person had to be taken to the hospital. These separate incidents happened around the Mt. Baker Tunnel and Rainier Avenue exists.
Washington State Patrol said there have been 46 reports of debris being thrown at motorists between January 1 and May of this year, not including the most recent incident. No incidents were reported the morning the video was captured.
Investigators are now looking for the person in the video and seeing if they're connected to other recent incidents.
"We're just trying to formulate a plan so we know which direction he is escaping so we can arrest him," State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.
