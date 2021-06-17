See Where Utah Ranks Among The Best States To Live

Deciding where to live can be a stressful endeavor.

There are many things to take into consideration when deciding on a new place to live, such as school systems, affordability, and available nearby activities.

So is Utah one of the best places to choose?

WalletHub conducted a study to determine the best and worst states to live. To do so, they compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability.

According to the study, Utah ranked among the best states to live in. The state came in 7th overall.

Utah ranked 6th for affordability, 2nd for economy, 8th for education and health, and 29th for quality of life.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 best states to live in:

New Jersey Massachussetts New York Idaho Minnesota Wisconsin Utah New Hampshire Iowa Pennsylvania

Here are the top 10 worst states to live in:

New Mexico Alaska Louisiana Mississippi South Carolina Arkansas Nevada Oklahoma Hawaii Alabama

Click here to see the full study.