See How Utah Ranks Among The Most Fun States

"Fun" can be defined in many different ways. Some associate fun with outdoor activities or a night out on the town, while others may define fun as a game night with family or a nice dinner.

No matter how you define it, it's no secret that some places are more equipped for fun than others.

So how fun is Utah?

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators to see what states cater to pure enjoyment most without the breaking the bank.

Utah fell right in the middle of the list of the most fun states in America.

The state came in at number 27.

Utah placed 47th overall for "nightlife" and 23rd overall for "entertainment and recreation."

Utah was near the bottom in a couple of categories.It was 48th overall for "marinas per capita" and 49th overall for "golf courses and country clubs per capita."

According to the list, here are the top 30 most fun states:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Pennsylvania Oregon Louisiana Ohio Missouri Wisconsin Arizona Maryland North Carolina Michigan Hawaii

Click here to see the full list.