Some Family Members Of Top Rising NBA Star Want Him On Another Team: Report

Some family members of one of the NBA's top rising stars reportedly want to see him on another team.

The Athletic reports certain relatives of former No. 1 overall pick and 2021 All-Star forward Zion Williamson are unhappy about his situation with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sources told the Athletic that Williamson's relatives are disgruntled with former Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy -- who was fired on Wednesday (June 16) -- and felt Van Gundy "was too rigid and demanding," as well as the Pelicans organization, "which they claim did not live up to what they felt should be the standard for a star like Williamson," the report states.

The Athletic's sources said numerous other league executives heard about the family's complaints and they were confirmed by members of the Pelicans organization.

Multiple league sources indicated that Van Gundy was fired after one season in relation to a "thinly veiled unhappiness" from the family of Williamson, who was selected at No. 1 overall to be the Pelicans' franchise player days after the team traded Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers just two years ago.

The Athletic reports All-Star guard Brandon Ingram was also unhappy with Van Gundy's coaching style, according to sources.

New Orleans finished the 2020-21 season with a 31-41 overall record, which included losing five of its last six games while chasing a spot in the Play-in Tournament.