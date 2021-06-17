Steelers Lineman Among Players Expected For Breakout In Contract Year

Offensive line is a major concern for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2021 season, but one player is expected to have a strong campaign in a crucial contract year.

Offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was listed in CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso's list of "players primed for breakout in contract years."

"Okorafor has methodically chugged along in his developmental process since entering the Steelers organization as a third-round pick in 2018. And of course, even if it's not rapid, growth is crucial in the justification of a breakout prediction," Trapasso wrote.

Okorafor enters his fourth year with the Steelers after being selected at No. 92 overall in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

During his first two seasons, Okorafor appeared on 120 pass-blocking snaps and allowed pressure on just 13.3% of those plays.

In 2020, the third-year veteran took on an expanded role as Pittsburgh's starting right tackle amid an injury experience by now-retired veteran Steelers offensive tackle Ramon Foster, which saw him allow pressure on just 26 total snaps.

In 2021, Okorafor will be taking on yet another larger role, moving to the left tackle position to serve as the blindside protection for 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during his 18th NFL season.

Okorafor is set to make a base salary of $2,183,000 with a signing bonus of $203,091. The Steelers will take a cap hit of $2,386,091, which includes $203,091 dead cap.