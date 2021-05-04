Steelers Pro Bowl Lineman Alejandro Vilanueva Signs With Division Rival

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Vilanueva is staying in the AFC North, but with an arch rival franchise.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Vilanueva has agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, which includes $8 million guaranteed, after having recently spent a free agent visit with team officials in Baltimore.

The move fills a void left on the offensive line after the Ravens traded Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Vilanueva, 32, made 90 starts in the past six seasons, which included starting in all 16 games during each of the last five seasons and two Pro Bowl appearances in 2017 and 2018.

Vilanueva ranked 18th in run block win rate among NFL linemen, which was three spots higher than Brown, and joins a Ravens offensive that ran the ball 50.3% of plays from scrimmage in 2020, the most of any NFL team.

Vilanueva is, however, expected to be moved to right tackle by Baltimore in 2021, ESPN reports.

Baltimore may also use Vilanueva at the left tackle position if projected starter Ronnie Stanley continues to have injury concerns coming off a season-ending ankle injury in 2020. Stanley has never played a full 16-game season during his entire five-year NFL career.

The Ravens are expected field a massive offensive line with the addition of the 6-foot-9, 320-pound former United States Army captain joining a group that already included Stanley (6-6, 315), center Bradley Bozeman (6-5, 325) and right guard Keith Zeitler (6-4, 315.)

Photo: Getty Images