Feedback

This Minnesota Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Whether it's for a celebration or just because you need something sweet, a slice (or more) of cake is always a good idea.

Food content hub, Eat This, Not That! searched high and low for the best cake in each state across the country.

How did they find the best cake in every state? Well, they had help virtually. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States," the Eat This, Not That! team wrote.

So, where is the best cake in Minnesota?

Eat This, Not That! says the best cake in the state is the Honeywine Moscato Cake at Thirsty Whale Bakery located in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report says about the cake shop:

"Every item on the cake menu is tempting, but the honeywine Moscato is truly something special and not something you'd find at many other places."

Here's a little bit about Thirsty Whale Bakery:

"The Thirsty Whale is an award winning custom bakery in Minneapolis, MN founded by nationally recognized pastry chefs Megan and Kyle Baker. The Bakers and their team create beautiful cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and a rotating variety of pastries..."

To see the full list from Eat This, Not That!, click here.

For more information about Thirsty Whale Bakery, click here.

Chat About This Minnesota Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.