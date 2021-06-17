This Minnesota Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Whether it's for a celebration or just because you need something sweet, a slice (or more) of cake is always a good idea.

Food content hub, Eat This, Not That! searched high and low for the best cake in each state across the country.

How did they find the best cake in every state? Well, they had help virtually. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States," the Eat This, Not That! team wrote.

So, where is the best cake in Minnesota?

Eat This, Not That! says the best cake in the state is the Honeywine Moscato Cake at Thirsty Whale Bakery located in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report says about the cake shop:

"Every item on the cake menu is tempting, but the honeywine Moscato is truly something special and not something you'd find at many other places."

Here's a little bit about Thirsty Whale Bakery:

"The Thirsty Whale is an award winning custom bakery in Minneapolis, MN founded by nationally recognized pastry chefs Megan and Kyle Baker. The Bakers and their team create beautiful cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and a rotating variety of pastries..."