This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Who doesn't love cake?

Whether you want to celebrate an important milestone, mark a special date, or simply treat yourself, cake is the best addition to any celebration. To help you pick the best one, a popular food content website has found the best cakes around.

Eat This, Not That! gathered reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows to determine a list of the best cake in each state.

So which bakery has the best cakes in the entire state of North Carolina?

Maxie B's Bakery & Dessert Cafe

According to Eat This, Not That!, the Pink Lemonade Cake at Maxie B's in Greensboro is the best in all of North Carolina. This bakery makes its creations from scratch with quality ingredients and "tender loving care" and was even featured in Southern Living as one of the South's best cakes.

Here's what one reviewer had to say about the bakery:

"Maxie B's is the best cake in Greensboro hands down," she wrote. And of the Pink Lemonade Cake: "It's just such a pretty cake with its bright pink layers and yellow buttercream with sparkling sugar crystals."

Maxie B's is located at 2403 Battleground Ave. in Greesnboro. For more information, visit their website here.

