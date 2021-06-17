Thomas Rhett & Dad Rhett Akins Bond On Father's Day Duet 'Things Dads Do'

Thomas Rhett has teamed up with his dad Rhett Akins for an emotional Father’s Day tune.

On Wednesday (June 16), the country star father-son duet released “Things Dads Do,” a heartwarming homage to all the (albeit embarrassing) things dads do — from making you mow the lawn in the sweltering heat to sporting retro rags and “out-of-style jeans” — and the invaluable lessons they teach their children. More poignantly, though, Rhett and Akins’ beautiful bonding ballad emphasizes the cherished responsibilities of fatherhood.

“Act like he does when he don't have a clue and I know it seems / Like he's flying by the seat of his outa style jeans / You'll get embarrassed when he ruins your cool / When he pulls out his camera on your first day of school / And that's just a few of things dads do,” Rhett sings with Akins on the heartfelt production, whom he co-wrote with songwriters Matt Dragstrem and Chase McGill.

“This is probably my favorite song I’ve gotten to write with my dad. I’ve learned so many life lessons from him, and it’s pretty wild to see so much of him in myself now that I’m a dad," Rhett shared in a press release. "It felt like we should go ahead to release it for all of y’all who have been asking since we wrote it and to celebrate all the dads out there!”

As a soon-to-be father of four, Rhett knows all about the importance of being a dad. Together, the country musician and his pregnant wife, Lauren Akins, share three daughters — Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1 — with their fourth baby girl on the way.