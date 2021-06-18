3 Arrested After Woman's Coconut Grove Property Sold Without Her Knowing

Three people were arrested after an elderly Florida woman found out her property was sold, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office confirmed this week.

Shirley Gibson, 86, told Local 10 that she found out about the sale when she went to pay her annual tax bill last month. She learned a new owner had already paid the bill and was shown the deed of the sale.

"Records show the $230,000 purchase, on paper, was by Ollie Development LLC, a company whose address comes back to a residential neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York," reporters learned. "A second property in West Grove that is owned by Gibson was also listed for sale without her knowledge."