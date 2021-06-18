Bear Identified As Suspect In New England Car Break-Ins

Local police in a New Hampshire town said a bear is responsible for a string of car break-ins during the past few weeks.

WMUR reports a black bear was captured on a home security camera breaking into a car, which Thornton Police believe is linked to several other related incidents in the area recently.

"The bear has been causing some damage," Chief Kenneth Miller said via WMUR. "It damaged the bumper on one vehicle, the truck bed cover on another and the front seat interior of another."

Police believe the bear has been breaking into the vehicles while hungrily looking for its next meal.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials have been notified of the recent incidents and police are advising local residents to be cautious with food.

"We are asking residents to remove food from vehicles," Miller said. "Do not leave trash outside. Don't leave trash inside trunks or truck beds. Be aware of bird feeders or anything like that, anything that will attract bears."

The bear is not suspected of causing any other problems aside from the break-ins and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said these actions are not usual to see during this time of year.

"If you do have any issues, you want to call the police department right away, stay away from any bear in your yard or your vehicle," Miller said.

Wildlife experts advise any residents that come face-to-face with a bear to avoid panicking, running or making noise in order to avoid startling the bear and said "that is usually enough to scare them away."