Feedback

Flint Pride To Host Upcoming Cookout And Open Mic Crawl

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Flint Pride has a series of events planned for the last weekend of June to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month.

The first event will be a cookout. The cookout will be in the parking lot of Wellness AIDS Services on Court Street in Flint on Friday, June 25, from 2-6 p.m, MLive reported.

In addition to the cookout, there will be an open mic crawl from 4-7 p.m. at Comma BookStore and Social Hub on Second Street, Totem Books on Court Street, and Churchill's Food and Spirits on Saginaw Street.

The cookout will have food, a DJ, vendors, free testing for Hepatitis C, HIV, and more, and the open mic crawl allows pride goers to perform music, poems, or readings.

According to MLive, Teresa Springer, director of programs for Wellness AIDS Services, said thousands of people usually attend these events, so the cookout and open mic crawl were made to keep up with social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic.

Springer also added that the purpose of the events is to create visibility and a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and highlight the community's organizations and allies.

Both of the events are free to attend.

Chat About Flint Pride To Host Upcoming Cookout And Open Mic Crawl

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.