Flint Pride To Host Upcoming Cookout And Open Mic Crawl

Flint Pride has a series of events planned for the last weekend of June to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month.

The first event will be a cookout. The cookout will be in the parking lot of Wellness AIDS Services on Court Street in Flint on Friday, June 25, from 2-6 p.m, MLive reported.

In addition to the cookout, there will be an open mic crawl from 4-7 p.m. at Comma BookStore and Social Hub on Second Street, Totem Books on Court Street, and Churchill's Food and Spirits on Saginaw Street.

The cookout will have food, a DJ, vendors, free testing for Hepatitis C, HIV, and more, and the open mic crawl allows pride goers to perform music, poems, or readings.

According to MLive, Teresa Springer, director of programs for Wellness AIDS Services, said thousands of people usually attend these events, so the cookout and open mic crawl were made to keep up with social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic.

Springer also added that the purpose of the events is to create visibility and a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and highlight the community's organizations and allies.

Both of the events are free to attend.