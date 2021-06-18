Here's How To Get Your Food Quickly At Utah's First Raising Cane's Location

Unless you live under a rock, you know that Utah got its first Raising Cane's location last Tuesday and the lines have been insanely long, reported ABC 4.

Chris Vines, the Utah Area Leader for Raising Cane's, said that the restaurant has taken great measures to make sure that the rush isn't as "painless."

According to Vines, the best and quickest way to get your Cane's fix is to park and come inside the restaurant to order up your favorites.

Vines said:

"We’ve added another week of that just to make sure that we’re doing our part to make sure everyone’s good with each other and trying to come to the restaurants a lot faster. I think a lot of people get discouraged when they see the drive-thru line, but to come in it’s much quicker."

Vines said that while the drive-thru line usually has a 15 to 20 minute wait at lunch time, there is typically no line inside.

So, Vines said the best, and fastest, way to get your chicken is to skip the drive-thru line, park the car, and go inside through the separate entrance.

Vines also said something interesting is that the restaurant has sold tons of lemonade since opening. She said:

"That’s one thing that’s probably unique to Utah, I can’t like confirm it by any means, but I would be very surprised if we haven’t sold more lemonade as a company this week here than at other restaurants. We’re going through 25 cases of lemons a day."

Check out the restaurant at 3788 W. 11400 S. in South Jordan.