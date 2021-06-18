Khalid Links Up With Tate McRae For New Summer Bop 'Working': Listen

Tate McRae and Khalid just dropped a “straight summer bop.”

Earlier this week, the R&B singer-songwriter and the rising Canadian songbird issued their new collaboration, “Working,” an obsessive, sugary-sweet record that oozes with summer jam appeal. Together, Khalid swap verses of heartbreak on the verge of a fizzled-out romance.

“And when I'm working / You're the only one that I want / But we're not working / Yeah, I told you from the start, I'm not perfect / Yeah, that's why you like me so much / When I'm working, we're not working,” Khalid and McRae harmonize together over a laid-back pop production.

“I am so stoked for this song I did with Khalid,” McRae said of the bubbly duet in a press release. “I usually release a lot of songs that are pretty emotional but this one is just a straight summer bop. We had such a fun time creating this song — I seriously can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

For McRae, “Working” marks yet another solid collaboration after she joined Regard and Troye Sivan on the replay-worthy club jam “You," which she performed at 2021 "Can't Cancel Pride," produced by Procter & Gamble® (P&G) and iHeartMedia earlier this month.

On the Georgia native's part, this is his second team-up of 2021 following his appearance on J Balvin’s "Otra Noche Sin Ti." However, the 23-year-old, whose last album, Free Spirit, debuted atop the Billboard 200 in 2019, has yet to announce a follow-up, but "Working" sounds catchy enough to tide fans over until then.