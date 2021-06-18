Louisiana Braces For Impact Of Tropical Storm As It Heads To The Gulf Coast

The 2020 hurricane season may have been the most active in history, but 2021 appears to be picking up where it left off. Last month, Tropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean before the season even begun. Now, Louisiana is bracing for the impact of Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Three as it heads to the Gulf Coast.

Much of Southeast Louisiana is under a Tropical Storm Warning as the storm, which could possibly become the third named storm of the season as Tropical Storm Claudette, is expected to bring heavy rain, winds and flooding to the area on Friday (June 18), WVUE reports. Currently, the storm is expected to make landfall as a weak tropical storm in south central Louisiana late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

While the storm is expected to move through Louisiana by mid-day Saturday, the area could see between 4-8 inches of rain. Heavy winds could also cause tides to be 1-3 feet higher than normal, which could cause flooding along the coast.

Flood warnings have been issued for much of the coast head of the storm and remain in effect until at least Saturday, CNN reports, with flash flood watches further inland in Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle until Sunday.

