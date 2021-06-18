Ohio Woman Predicted Her Winnings On 'Jeopardy!'

Katie Sekelsky accomplished a longtime goal by appearing on her favorite show — and she also predicted the amount of money she’d win.

Sekelsky, of Kent in Northeast Ohio, revealed on Twitter that she predicted winning $19,201 on Jeopardy! She ended up with a three-night winning streak, ending Wednesday (June 16), PEOPLE noted.

The Ohio contestant began her Jeopardy! run with neuroscientist and comedic actress Mayim Bialik hosting. Today’s Savannah Guthrie began hosting Monday, as the show continues to search for a permanent host after beloved icon Alex Trebek died in November. He was 80.

Sekelsky said in a tweet, along with photos:

“The night before my first @Jeopardy taping, I was alone in the hotel, trying to calm down and ‘visualizing’ a win. I sketched myself at a podium, with a winning-type dollar amount.

“And that winning-type dollar amount was $19,201. This is real.”

Sekelsky added that this “was not on my mind at all while wagering. I was just betting what I needed to in case Erin bet everything and got it right…I agree that this is hard to believe. But I assure you I was merely making the wager that a year+ of wager strategy studying prepared me for.”