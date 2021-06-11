Ohio Woman To Compete On 'Jeopardy!' Episode Hosted By Mayim Bialik

Who is, Katie Sekelsky?

The Northeast Ohio woman is playing Jeopardy! on an episode hosted by neuroscientist and comedic actress Mayim Bialik, best known for Blossom and The Big Bang Theory (it’s still not clear, however, who will permanently host the show following beloved host Alex Trebek, 19 News noted).

“It’s basically been my favorite TV show since my parents moved my bedtime from 7 to 8 when I was like 6 years old,” Sekelsky, of Kent, told The Portager. “It’s always been kind of my top goal in life to get on the show.”

Sekelsky was initially slated to appear on the show in March of 2020 — and would have met longtime host Trebek — but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed her appearance back.

Trebek died on November 8 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," a statement shared by Jeopardy! read at the time.

The iconic host was the face of his game show since 1984.

Sekelsky told The Portager she plans to host a viewing party with vaccinated friends.

Watch Sekelsky compete on Jeopardy! Friday (June 11).