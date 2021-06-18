Portland Olympic Runner Reportedly Blamed Burrito For Failed Drug Test

A record-winning Olympic runner who was banned from competing claims she failed a drug test because she ate a burrito, according to KGW.

Shelby Houlihan, who lives in the Portland area, will not be allowed to run competitively until 2025, reporters learned. She was handed a four-year suspension in December 2020 after it showed she tested positive for nandrolone, a banned steroid.

Come Monday (June 14), Houlihan, 28, went to Instagram to break her silence on her suspension. In the post, she claims she tested positive because she ate a pork burrito from a food cart near her home in Beaverton the day before the drug test.

Some studies say pork, specifically liver from uncastrated males, can trigger a false positive for nandrolone.