Power Companies Take Over Texans' Smart Thermostats During Energy Shortage

Texans with smart thermostats say power companies are changing the temperature inside their homes during the ongoing energy crisis.

A family near Houston found this out when a mom and her infant daughter woke up from an afternoon nap this week because of the heat. Deer Park resident Brandon English told KHOU that his wife turned on the air conditioner before falling asleep, but it was off when she woke up.

“They’d been asleep long enough that the house had already gotten to 78°. So they woke up sweating," he said.

Other Texans have also complained about their internet-connected smart thermostats, like Google's Nest, not working correctly.

One man complained in a TikTok video about how his thermostat is set to 70°, but his home won't get cooler than 80°.