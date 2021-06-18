See Where Missouri Ranks On A List Of States With The Most UFO Sightings

The ongoing debate on whether aliens are real or not still has yet to be settled. Until then, the alien spaceships we spot in the sky will continue to be known as "unidentified flying objects" (UFOs).

If you've ever wondered how many UFO sightings have been reported in your state, Stacker looked at data from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) and compiled a list ranking which states have the most and least UFO sightings.

According to the report, the first recorded UFO sighting was in the 1600s, and the first documented image of a UFO was in the 1800s.

"The first documented image of a UFO was captured in 1870 on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. More sightings were reported at Mount Rainier in Washington in 1947, and of course several in Roswell, New Mexico. Since then, countless numbers of unusual shapes in the sky—and their supposed inhabitants—have been exhaustively reported without sufficient explanations beyond the possible existence of extraterrestrial life."

The report adds that since 1974, when the NUFORC was founded, there have been about 90,000 documented UFO sightings, and "almost 95% of those sightings supposedly easily explained away as military tests, weather balloons, or other terrestrial activity."

So, where does Missouri rank among the states with the most UFO sightings?

Missouri was listed at No. 18 with 1,870 UFO sightings.

Here is what Stacker had to say about one famous UFO sighting in Missouri:

"The Rev. William Huffman in April of 1941 was called by the local sheriff to the site of a plane crash between Cape Girardeau and Chaffee, Missouri, to deliver last rites. When he arrived, Huffman discovered it was not a terrestrial plane crash at all, but rather a damaged flying saucer that had caused a fire in a neighbor's field. He also found two alien bodies, one of which was already dead and the other dying. Members of the local Army corps arrived, barricaded the area, and confiscated all film from snap-happy photographers on the scene."

