There's A New Healthy Fast Food Restaurant Opening In Nevada

A new, healthy fast food restaurant is opening in Nevada, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Nevada-based entrepreneur Dina Mitchell announced her plans for the eatery. Mitchell plans to open about 159 locations of the restaurant, called PowerSoul Cafe.

PowerSoul Cafe will be the world's first 100 percent gluten-free fast food restaurant chain. The restaurant will be open 24 hours with a smoothie drive-thru.

There will be vegan and keto food options with no GMO's, alongside the real fruit blended smoothies.

The brand's emphasis will be on community outreach. The chain plans to help to create thousands of jobs nationwide and create a pay-it-forward program called "Smoothie Sopreso."

Mitchell helped to popularize the spread of Tropical Smoothie along the West Coast from 2000 to 2014. She hopes that PowerSoul Cafe will change the way people view health foods.

Mitchell explained, "We intend to revolutionize the fast food world, changing how people regard healthy food and give back to their communities."

The first PowerSoul Cafe is set to open sometime in early 2022. There will be six more locations opening the same time that year.

