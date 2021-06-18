Feedback

This Oregon City Has The Worst Drivers In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

June 18, 2021

Man Driving with Road Rage
Photo: Getty Images

Nobody likes being on the road with bad drivers, but some U.S. cities have it worse than others.

QuoteWizard released their annual report on which cities in America have the worst drivers and which ones have the best. Analysts looked at two million car insurance quotes from drivers across 70 cities, and they also looked at factors like accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.

One Oregon city made the list for worst drivers: Portland.

While they didn't have anything specific to say about the City of Roses, analysts noted that they ranked no. 26 overall. Portland also got dinged for being in the Top 20 when it came to accidents.

"Cities with the most dangerous driving incidents are rated among the worst, while cities with the fewest dangerous driving incidents are rated as the best," the website wrote.

Here are the Top 10 cities with the worst drivers:

  1. Omaha, New England
  2. Riverside, California
  3. Bakersfield, California
  4. Columbus, Ohio
  5. Richmond, Virginia
  6. Fresno, California
  7. Sacramento, California
  8. Salt Lake City, Utah
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Baltimore, Maryland

To see the full list of the worst (and best) drivers by city, click here.

