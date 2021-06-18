Feedback

Tyler Perry Has Big Plans in The Works In Atlanta

By Kelly Fisher

June 18, 2021

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Perry has big plans coming up in Atlanta.

Perry — an actor, producer, director, screenwriter and philanthropist, among other titles — is teaming up with T.D. Jakes, a religious leader, author and filmmaker. Officials approved the duo’s purchase of more than 130 acres with plans to expand Tyler Perry Studios, Deadline reported Thursday (June 17). Perry and Jakes plan to include include theaters, retailers, restaurants and more in the expansion. Tyler Perry Studios currently operates on more than 330 acres, according to the report.

Perry, 51, previously opened the massive production behemoth as a COVID-19 vaccination site for his crews and their family and friends. More than 250 doses of the vaccine were administered

“Today is a good day," Perry said in a statement, referencing Thursday's approval (June 17). "I’m grateful for the opportunity this gives Tyler Perry Studios to extend our footprint in Atlanta and create more opportunities for the people of Southwest Atlanta with restaurants, entertainment venues, and other business opportunities. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my friend T.D. Jakes on his separate but adjacent project and I also want to thank Governor (Brian) Kemp and Mayor (Keisha Lance) Bottoms for their continued efforts to make Atlanta a better place.”

