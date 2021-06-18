West Valley Shooting Spree Kills 1 And Injures A Dozen Others

A man with a gun fired bullets at multiple people killing one and injuring 12 others, reported ABC 15. The man shot people in several cities across the West Valley.

The gunman was arrested around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. It is believed that he was acting alone. The gunman hasn't yet been identified, and there is no motive known at this time.

Four people were shot in total. Nine other individuals had various injuries in the drive-by shootings that took place in Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, and along the West Valley freeways.

Brandon Sheffert, public information officer for the Peoria Police Department said that some of those injured individuals were hurt from various secondary causes, such as broken glass and shrapnel from a car crash.

None of the identities of the victims have been released yet.

A Banner Health spokesperson said that they received a "total of nine patients at three of their hospitals related to the shootings," reported ABC 15.

The investigation is being led by Surprise police, Glendale police, Maricopa County sheriff's Office, FBI, and ATF.

Anyone who has information about the incident is being asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.