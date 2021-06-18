Wrong Hardware Store Gets Review Bombed After Viral Fight Over Mask

A viral video shows an Ace Hardware store employee getting into a fight with a customer over his maskless friend in Washington state. The incident has drummed up outrage at the business, but it appears a different store is getting caught in the crossfire, according to Daily Dot.

The incident reportedly took place at the Ace Hardware store in Lake City, a neighborhood in Seattle, KOMO reported. Footage shows a customer named Bobby Dixon getting into a fistfight with an employee armed with a baseball bat after Dixon's friend entered the store without a mask.

Dixon's friend claimed he was fully vaccinated, and therefore, didn't need to wear a mask. The alleged employee is even shown shoving Dixon back with the bat, saying, “Get out.”

WARNING: The video contains graphic language.