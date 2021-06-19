Chrissy Teigen is threatening to take legal action against Michael Costello after the fashion designer posted alleged "fabricated" DMs to back his bullying claims.

On Friday (June 18), just days after the Cravings cookbook author publicly apologized for past "awful" tweets, Chrissy returned to social media with a personal note, which captioned a lengthy statement written on her behalf, that addressed Michael's recent claims that he had been "traumatized, depressed and has thoughts of suicide" because of Chrissy's alleged bullying years ago.

"No idea what the f**k michael costello is doing," she wrote. "He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here."

Earlier this week, the fashion designer shared alleged screenshots of a direct message from 2014 as proof of Chrissy's alleged bullying. However, the 33-year-old host claims the DMs are completely fabricated.

"And remember yesterday how confused he was about Leona Lewis’ stylists being so kind to him in recent years? Well imagine my surprise when I have these from the past 3 years," Chrissy continued in her post — referencing Michael's defense against Leona Lewis, who recently spoke out about being "so embarrassed and deeply hurt" by Micheal —that also included screenshots of her own that appear to show friendly messages Michael sent her over the past three years.