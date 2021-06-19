Chrissy Teigen Threatens Legal Action Against Michael Costello
By Peyton Blakemore
June 19, 2021
Chrissy Teigen is threatening to take legal action against Michael Costello after the fashion designer posted alleged "fabricated" DMs to back his bullying claims.
On Friday (June 18), just days after the Cravings cookbook author publicly apologized for past "awful" tweets, Chrissy returned to social media with a personal note, which captioned a lengthy statement written on her behalf, that addressed Michael's recent claims that he had been "traumatized, depressed and has thoughts of suicide" because of Chrissy's alleged bullying years ago.
"No idea what the f**k michael costello is doing," she wrote. "He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here."
Earlier this week, the fashion designer shared alleged screenshots of a direct message from 2014 as proof of Chrissy's alleged bullying. However, the 33-year-old host claims the DMs are completely fabricated.
"And remember yesterday how confused he was about Leona Lewis’ stylists being so kind to him in recent years? Well imagine my surprise when I have these from the past 3 years," Chrissy continued in her post — referencing Michael's defense against Leona Lewis, who recently spoke out about being "so embarrassed and deeply hurt" by Micheal —that also included screenshots of her own that appear to show friendly messages Michael sent her over the past three years.
Chrissy went on to ask her follower not to "bully this man under the masquerade of defending me." She added, "I’ve taken it ALL. I’ve heard it all. I just beg for you to know the truth."
"Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law," Chrissy continued. "And every dime we win will go to an anti bullying charity focused on turning this sh*t show into a positive. I wish you peace and healing. I have some places I’ve been attending if you’d like the connects."
Michael Costello also posted videos where he was VERY confused about Leona Lewis’ stylist reaching out and being kind. Imagine my surprise when my past three years have been this: pic.twitter.com/cxiMAlLUvm— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021
Chrissy's message captioned a lengthy statement, in which she further denies Michael's claims against her. See it in full below.
Chrissy Teigen very clearly and contritely apologized for insensitive public tweets she made around a decade ago. She did not acknowledge nor apologize for sending private messages directing or encouraging self harm.
Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello's recent attack, which includes fictional 'screenshots' from 2014 of supposed private messages that Chrissy did not send. In October 2014, she did post a comment on Mr. Costello's Instagram when he was publicly accused of making a racist remark. After he denied the accusation, and claimed it was based on a photoshopped comment, Chrissy deleted the comment, as was reported at the time. Chrissy has never conspired with anyone to harm his career. The stylist he also attacked in his recent comments was not a part of Chrissy's team until 2016 and did nothing to harm Mr. Costello.
Until Mr. Costello's recent accusations, Chrissy believed she and Mr. Costello had a cordial relationship, as they had friendly online interactions for several years. In one from 2018, he commented on an Instagram story photo and said her lipstick 'looks beautiful.' Another from 2019, said a photo of food 'looks amazing.' On January 28, 2019 he asked her 'Are you going to the Grammys?' Over the years, Chrissy suggested her stylists connect with Mr. Costello for red carpet events, but ultimately other designers' work was chosen. Recently, more claims of Costello's alleged racist comments and treatment have come to light, but Chrissy has only just now learned of them and, until now, thought she and Mr. Costello were on positive terms.
When the supposed screenshots from 2014 were originally circulated last week, the name on Chrissy's account was misspelled. Several media outlets recognized this and chose not to run it, since it was clearly manipulated. This week, the fabricated screenshots were cleaned up with the correct spelling of Chrissy's social media handle; however, they could not actually be from 2014 because they feature elements that were not a part of the Instagram app in 2014. A closer look at the alleged 2014 screenshots plainly shows that they feature her old profile photo that was changed in 2016, alongside a video chat function that Instagram did not launch until 2018. In addition, the alleged 2014 screenshots also include a color format which Instagram launched in 2020. The old profile picture and these new Instagram features could not co-exist in the same authentic screenshot. Recent media investigations have confirmed these inconsistencies as well.
Chrissy has a acknowledged her past behavior and the pain she has caused, but she will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations to further demean her name and reputation. Chrissy will continue to do the work she needs to do to be the best person she can be. She hopes Michael Costello can do the same.
Chrissy has every right to correct the record and defend her name. She is not interested in making Mr. Costello the target of harassment or abuse from anyone claiming to support her. She hopes this can be a time of honest reflection and healing.
I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021
Shortly before Chrissy posted her statement, her husband John Legend shared one of his own in response to a tweet from New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz.
"Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them," he wrote. "This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened."
"Honestly I don't know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that's what happened," John claimed. "I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record."