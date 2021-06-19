Foo Fighters Will Dedicate Madison Square Garden Show To Late Stage Manager

Foo Fighters are gearing up to to play the first full-capacity concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden since the pandemic began tomorrow (June 20), but what's bound to be a legendary show will be bittersweet for the band. Ahead of the gig, the Foos shared a message on social media announcing they will be dedicating the performance to their stage manager Andy Pollard, who passed away on the morning of June 18.

“We are shocked and devastated by this loss. We can’t imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side,” Foo Fighters said in a statement. “He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones.”

Pollard served as the band's stage manager for 12 years and also worked with Nine Inch Nails, Beck, Arcade Fire, Tenacious D, Kings of Leon and more in the past 20 years.

After the MSG show (which will boast a fully-vaccinated crowd), the Foos plan to hit the road for a string of 26th anniversary shows, with more to be announced.

See their message about Pollard's death below.