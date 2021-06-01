Feedback

Foo Fighters Announce First Batch Of New Anniversary Tour Dates For 2021

By Eliot Hill

June 1, 2021

Like all bands, Foo Fighters had to postpone their 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The trek across the U.S. was in celebration of the band's 25-anniversary where they played the cities they originally hit on the Foo's very first tour. Now, it looks like they'll be celebrating year 26 instead.

On Tuesday (June 1), Foo Fighters took to social media to announce the first six dates of their rescheduled tour. 

“ARE YOU READY??? 2021 shows announced and many more to come!!! 🤘” they wrote online.

The guys will be kicking off the rescheduled tour on July 28 in Cincinnati with additional stops in Milwaukee, St. Louis, Bonner Springs, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque. Luckily, for anyone hoping to have seen them last year, the band has promised many more dates will be announced.

While tickets for these dates go on sale this Friday (June 4), pre-sale is already underway for fans signed up to Foo Fighters' email list as well as Citi cardholders.

These dates aren't the only six times you can catch the band. They'll be hitting up a handful of festivals this summer including Bottlerock, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo.

Fans can also catch the band later this fall when they're inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Foo Fighters Rescheduled Tour Dates

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

July 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 5 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

August 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Foo Fighters Announce First Batch Of New Anniversary Tour Dates For 2021

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.