Foo Fighters Announce First Batch Of New Anniversary Tour Dates For 2021
By Eliot Hill
June 1, 2021
Like all bands, Foo Fighters had to postpone their 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The trek across the U.S. was in celebration of the band's 25-anniversary where they played the cities they originally hit on the Foo's very first tour. Now, it looks like they'll be celebrating year 26 instead.
On Tuesday (June 1), Foo Fighters took to social media to announce the first six dates of their rescheduled tour.
“ARE YOU READY??? 2021 shows announced and many more to come!!! 🤘” they wrote online.
The guys will be kicking off the rescheduled tour on July 28 in Cincinnati with additional stops in Milwaukee, St. Louis, Bonner Springs, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque. Luckily, for anyone hoping to have seen them last year, the band has promised many more dates will be announced.
While tickets for these dates go on sale this Friday (June 4), pre-sale is already underway for fans signed up to Foo Fighters' email list as well as Citi cardholders.
These dates aren't the only six times you can catch the band. They'll be hitting up a handful of festivals this summer including Bottlerock, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo.
Fans can also catch the band later this fall when they're inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.
Foo Fighters Rescheduled Tour Dates
July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
July 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 5 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
August 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater
August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Photo: Getty Images