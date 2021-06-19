Omarion & Bow Wow Announce 2021 Millennium Tour Feat. Soulja Boy & More
By Lauren Crawford
June 19, 2021
The "Millenium Tour" is making yet another comeback!
On Friday (June 18), Bow Wow and Omarion announced the tour dates for the nationwide tour, which was delayed in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“We got unfinished business to handle!” Bow, who is gearing up for his upcoming Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy, wrote on social media. “…. WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… lets go! We back outside!!!!!”
The tour will include special appearances from Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, the Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie. While B2K headlined the 2019 tour, they are not involved this time around.
As fans know, the return of the "Millennium Tour" was announced in November 2019. The tour was supposed to kick off in Louisville, Kentucky, in February 2020, but was postponed amidst fears over the pandemic.
The 2021 tour will begin on October 1 in Los Angeles before making stops in Oakland, Detroit, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, and Miami — to name a few — before ultimately wrapping up on November 26 in Las Vegas.
Tickets for the tour go on sale the same day as Bow and Soulja's highly-anticipated Verzuz battle on Saturday, June 26.
See the full list of dates below.
Lets go bro! We back outside! #millenniumtour2021 https://t.co/IzZ4NmgXYu— Bow Wow (@smoss) June 18, 2021
MILLENNIUM TOUR 2021 DATES
Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 2 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Oct. 3 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena
Oct. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Oct. 8 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Oct. 9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Oct. 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 15 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Oct. 23 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Oct. 24 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
Oct. 29 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
Oct. 30 – Nashville,TN – Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Nov. 5 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Nov. 6 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Nov. 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Nov. 12 – Newark , NJ – Prudential Center
Nov. 13 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Nov. 14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Nov. 17 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center
Nov. 19 – St Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Nov. 21 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Nov. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena