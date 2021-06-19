Feedback

Omarion & Bow Wow Announce 2021 Millennium Tour Feat. Soulja Boy & More

By Lauren Crawford

June 19, 2021

The "Millenium Tour" is making yet another comeback!

On Friday (June 18), Bow Wow and Omarion announced the tour dates for the nationwide tour, which was delayed in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“We got unfinished business to handle!” Bow, who is gearing up for his upcoming Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy, wrote on social media. “…. WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… lets go! We back outside!!!!!”

The tour will include special appearances from Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, the Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie. While B2K headlined the 2019 tour, they are not involved this time around.

As fans know, the return of the "Millennium Tour" was announced in November 2019. The tour was supposed to kick off in Louisville, Kentucky, in February 2020, but was postponed amidst fears over the pandemic.

The 2021 tour will begin on October 1 in Los Angeles before making stops in Oakland, Detroit, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, and Miami — to name a few — before ultimately wrapping up on November 26 in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the tour go on sale the same day as Bow and Soulja's highly-anticipated Verzuz battle on Saturday, June 26.

See the full list of dates below.

MILLENNIUM TOUR 2021 DATES

Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 2 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct. 3 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena

Oct. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Oct. 8 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Oct. 9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Oct. 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 15 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 23 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 24 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Oct. 29 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

Oct. 30 – Nashville,TN – Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Nov. 5 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Nov. 6 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Nov. 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Nov. 12 – Newark , NJ – Prudential Center

Nov. 13 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Nov. 14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Nov. 17 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

Nov. 19 – St Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Nov. 21 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Nov. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

