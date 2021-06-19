Omarion & Bow Wow Announce 2021 Millennium Tour Feat. Soulja Boy & More

The "Millenium Tour" is making yet another comeback!

On Friday (June 18), Bow Wow and Omarion announced the tour dates for the nationwide tour, which was delayed in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“We got unfinished business to handle!” Bow, who is gearing up for his upcoming Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy, wrote on social media. “…. WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… lets go! We back outside!!!!!”

The tour will include special appearances from Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, the Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie. While B2K headlined the 2019 tour, they are not involved this time around.