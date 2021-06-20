2 Rabies Cases Have Been Confirmed In Las Vegas Bats

According to the Nevada Department of Agriculture, there have been two confirmed cases of rabies in bats in Nevada.

FOX 5 KVVU-TV reported that two cases were found in Clark County. There was one case in Washoe County.

The NDA is warning residents to ensure that their pets are vaccinated against the disease. The rabies vaccine is required for dogs, cats, and ferrets in the state of Nevada.

NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor Laura Morrow said:

"It’s important to ensure individuals and domestic animals do not come in contact with bats. If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare or veterinary provider immediately."

According to the NDA, any time an animal or human comes in contact with a bat, the animal should be reportedly immediately. Anyone who plans on touching a bat should contact local animal control first. If you are picking it up to have it tested, ensure you are wearing thick gloves.

Dr. Amy Mitchell, NDA State Veterinarian, said:

"The only way to confirm rabies in any animal is through testing of postmortem brain tissue. Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease. It is important for all animal owners to work with their local veterinarians to keep animals up to date on vaccinations, to protect both the animals and their owners."

There are typically about 10 to 20 cases of bat rabies confirmed each year.