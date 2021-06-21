2 Louisville Bars Yelp's List Of 100 Top LGBT Bars In The US

Yelp recently released their list of the top 100 LGBT+ bars across the nation just in time for Pride Month.

The popular ratings site ranked businesses in the gay bar category based on the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2016 and April 28, 2021, and these 100 are the ones that came out on top.

The list includes the historic Stonewall Inn and plenty of watering holes in gay-friendly cities like San Francisco and Portland, but the list also includes two Louisville location.

#87: Chill BAR Highlands (1117 Bardstown Road)

The Chill BAR has been around since 2013, and more than one Yelp reviewer has said that it lives up to its name. Reviewers complimented the bartenders on their cocktail and bourbon knowledge. It also has a patio that's too nice to say no to on a beautiful day. The Chill Bar also regularly hosts trivia and karaoke nights, and Ru Paul's Drag Race watch parties.