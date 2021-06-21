Feedback

Check Your Megabucks Tickets: $1 Million Prize Still Unclaimed In Wisconsin

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 21, 2021

The clock is ticking for one lucky lottery winner in Wisconsin.

According to FOX 6, a $1 million lottery prize is just a week away from going unclaimed.

The Wisconsin Lottery says the Megabucks ticket was purchased at Lisbon Express in Milwaukee on January 6. In order for the ticket holder to claim their prize, they must make an appointment to cash the ticket with state lottery officials in Madison by Friday, July 2. If no one claims the ticket, the money will go unclaimed.

The winner will have a choice of either a $1 million annuity or a one-time lump-sum payment of $400,000.

The winning numbers for the unclaimed ticket are 3, 7, 17, 22, 33, and 44.

If interested in participating in other Wisconsin Lotteries, the next Wisconsin Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $63 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $40 million, and the next Megabucks drawing has an estimated jackpot of $2.2 million.

For more information on the Wisconsin Lottery, you can check out the official Wisconsin Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

