Dad Devastated To Learn His Son Is Actually His Uncle
By Dave Basner
June 21, 2021
It can be heartbreaking for a dad to learn that their child isn't really theirs because their partner was unfaithful at some point and never confessed to it. However, it can always be worse, and it sure was for one man who took to TikTok to explain what happened to him. The post is a video of him distraught and crying and in it, he reveals that he found out that his son is actually his uncle.
So how did that happen? Well the man's grandfather invited him and his girlfriend to stay with him, and during that time, the man's girlfriend wound up having an affair with his grandfather. That led to the baby boy which the man thought was his own.
It turns out his grandfather has done stuff like this before because the man captioned his TikTok post, "Can't believe I expected more from a man that had a whole other family around the corner from my granny house."
In a follow-up post, the man says he still wants to be a part of his son/uncle's life but also questions why his grandfather would hurt him like this. In a different video he describes how he found out, saying his girlfriend's phone kept pinging so he checked to see what was going on and saw the texts were from his grandfather. Then he found "years'" worth of messages from his grandad including "pictures and explicit stuff."
Commenters were very supportive of the man, writing things like, "I'm so sorry for you, I know it seems dark now. Get some time away for yourself. You didn't deserve this, but there is someone else out there for you," and, "Don't stop loving that young man, it's your time to stand tall in all this. Break the cycle and love that boy, regardless of what title he has."
