Dad Devastated To Learn His Son Is Actually His Uncle

It can be heartbreaking for a dad to learn that their child isn't really theirs because their partner was unfaithful at some point and never confessed to it. However, it can always be worse, and it sure was for one man who took to TikTok to explain what happened to him. The post is a video of him distraught and crying and in it, he reveals that he found out that his son is actually his uncle.

So how did that happen? Well the man's grandfather invited him and his girlfriend to stay with him, and during that time, the man's girlfriend wound up having an affair with his grandfather. That led to the baby boy which the man thought was his own.

It turns out his grandfather has done stuff like this before because the man captioned his TikTok post, "Can't believe I expected more from a man that had a whole other family around the corner from my granny house."