Drake Celebrates Father's Day With Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Adonis

Drake is a proud father to Adonis and he isn’t afraid to show off.

On Sunday (June 20), the chart-topper received Father’s Day wishes from the mother of their son, Sophie Brussaux, via Instagram Story. In the post, Brussaux unveiled a previously-unreleased throwback photo of Drizzy holding their child while he was just an infant. “Happy Father’s Day Dad! @champagnepapi," she captioned the post, adding a #1 Dad GIF for good measure.

Drake went on to repost the IG Story and share his own tribute to his father, Dennis Graham, by posting his Father's Day-inspired track. "My dad just dropped a song on OVO SOUND for Father’s Day LEGENDDDDD," he captioned the post. As for Dennis’ take on the track, the father of the superstar spoke about the release via Instagram, saying, “New single Father and Son that I primarily dedicated to my Son, and all the Father’s and Sons throughout the world. Thanks to everyone and Happy Father’s Day to every Father and Son everywhere."

As for the latest on Drake’s upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, the rapper recently shared some insight during his appearance on the Ultimate Rap League's N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event. Asked if he'd be able to attend the upcoming Reed Dollaz versus Murda Mook battle, which will take place before the end of the summer, Drizzy replied, "Oh, yeah, I'll be there. My album will be out by then."