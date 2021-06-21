Gigi Hadid Celebrates Zayn's 1st Father’s Day With New Photo Of Baby Khai

Gigi Hadid and Zayn celebrated their first Father’s Day as a family.

On Sunday (June 19), the runway model, 26, posted a heartwarming photo of the “Better” singer-songwriter, 28, with their first child, daughter Khai, to celebrate the paternal holiday. Hadid played shutterbug for the special occasion by capturing a photo of Zayn holding the 9-year-old near an illuminated globe.

"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!" Hadid captioned the sweet image. "@zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much."

The “Vibez” musician and the cover girl celebrated their daughter’s birth back in September 2020, with Zayn doing the honors of breaking the announcement with the first-ever picture of Khai.