Gigi Hadid Celebrates Zayn's 1st Father’s Day With New Photo Of Baby Khai

By Regina Star

June 21, 2021

"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Photo: Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn celebrated their first Father’s Day as a family.

On Sunday (June 19), the runway model, 26, posted a heartwarming photo of the “Better” singer-songwriter, 28, with their first child, daughter Khai, to celebrate the paternal holiday. Hadid played shutterbug for the special occasion by capturing a photo of Zayn holding the 9-year-old near an illuminated globe.

"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!" Hadid captioned the sweet image. "@zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much."

The “Vibez” musician and the cover girl celebrated their daughter’s birth back in September 2020, with Zayn doing the honors of breaking the announcement with the first-ever picture of Khai.

Earlier this year, the One Direction alum gave a rare interview in which he talked about fatherhood and shared his experiences of raising Khai as a new dad.

"Honestly, it’s amazing," Zayn told Valentine in the Morning in March. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously before she was born and stuff, were like, 'You know, it’s a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she’s an amazing baby."

Speaking of Khai, he added: “It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She’s made it really easy for us. She sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment... It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."

ZAYN

