Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In July 2021

A new month means new titles arriving on Netflix. It's always exciting to see which shows and movies will pop up on the streaming service next, but there's also a downside—all the departing titles. In July 2021, Netflix will be saying goodbye to Back to the Future, Crazy Stupid Love, and more. Here's everything leaving Netflix next month:

July 1st:

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Thousand Words ()2021

The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Behind the Newsroom (1 Season)

The Best Man (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Cappucino (2017)

Castle of Stars(2017)

Chicken Kokkachi (2017)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Club Friday The Series 8 (Seasons)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Daffedar (2017)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Dream Big: Engineering Our World (1 Season)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

The Feels (2018)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

For the Win (1 Season)

Flowering Heart (Season 1)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Gemini (2018)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gothika (2003)

Herrens Veje (2018)

Hormones (3 Seasons)

Inst@famous (2018)

Immortals (Season 1)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

K-911 (1999)

K9 P.I. (2002)

Kaviyude Osyath (2017)

Killers (2010)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Leged of Michael Mishra (2016)

Leprechaun (1993)

Little Singham Bandarpurr Mein Hu Ha (2019)

Lovey Dovey (1 Season)

Ma Chu Ka (2017)

Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012)

Melodies of Life: Born This Way (1 Season)

Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)

Open Season (2006)

Our Shining Days (2017)

Paathi (2017)

Pareethi Pandaari (2017)

Paulettante Veedu (2016)

Redemption (2013)

Road to Yesterday (2015)

Room on the Broom (2012)

The Roomate (2011)

Roonpi Secret Love (3 Seasons)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)

Scarface (1983)

Secret (2007)

Shorts (2009)

Slobby’s World (1 Season)

Sotus the Series (1 Season)

Stone Age (2017)

Suicide (2016)

Tayo the Little Bus Movi: Mission Ace (Seasons 2-3)

Theeram (2017)

ThirTEEN Terrors (2014)

Tik Tok (2016)

Top Grier (2018)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)

We, the Marines (1 Season)

What a Winderful Family! (2017)

What Women Want (2000)

Winchester (2018)

You Carry Me (2015)

July 2nd:

The Code: 2014 (1 Season)

The Code: 2011(1 Season)

Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)

Deep 92016)

Deep Water (2016)

Flowering Hearts (1 Season)

Stone Age: The Legendary Pet (1 Season)

Tayo the Luttle Bus (3 Seasons)

Titipo Titipo (2018)

The Twilight Zone (Seasons 1-3 & Season 5)

Twin Peaks (Seasons 1-2)

Zombie Dumb (2018)

July 5th:

100 Days of Solitude (2018)

Speech & Debate (2017)

The Iron Lady (2011)

July 7th:

Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018)

July 8th:

The Invitation (2015)

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (Season 1)

July 9th:

Krishna Balram (2019)

July 13th: