Feedback

Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In July 2021

June 21, 2021

Photo: Universal Pictures

A new month means new titles arriving on Netflix. It's always exciting to see which shows and movies will pop up on the streaming service next, but there's also a downside—all the departing titles. In July 2021, Netflix will be saying goodbye to Back to the Future, Crazy Stupid Love, and more. Here's everything leaving Netflix next month:

July 1st:

  • 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
  • A Bridge Too Far (1977)
  • A Thousand Words ()2021
  • The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)
  • Acts of Violence (2018)
  • Angamaly Diaries (2017)
  • Back to the Future (1985)
  • Back to the Future Part II (1989)
  • Back to the Future Part III (1990)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Behind the Newsroom (1 Season)
  • The Best Man (1999)
  • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
  • Cappucino (2017)
  • Castle of Stars(2017)
  • Chicken Kokkachi (2017)
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
  • Club Friday The Series 8 (Seasons)
  • Cool Hand Luke (1967)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
  • Daffedar (2017)
  • Death Race 2 (2010)
  • Dream Big: Engineering Our World (1 Season)
  • Enter the Dragon (1973)
  • The Feels (2018)
  • Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
  • For the Win (1 Season)
  • Flowering Heart (Season 1)
  • From Paris with Love (2010)
  • Gemini (2018)
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • Gothika (2003)
  • Herrens Veje (2018)
  • Hormones (3 Seasons)
  • Inst@famous (2018)
  • Immortals (Season 1)
  • Invictus (2009)
  • Jason X (2001)
  • K-911 (1999)
  • K9 P.I. (2002)
  • Kaviyude Osyath (2017)
  • Killers (2010)
  • The Land Before Time (1988)
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)
  • The Leged of Michael Mishra (2016)
  • Leprechaun (1993)
  • Little Singham Bandarpurr Mein Hu Ha (2019)
  • Lovey Dovey (1 Season)
  • Ma Chu Ka (2017)
  • Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012)
  • Melodies of Life: Born This Way (1 Season)
  • Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)
  • Open Season (2006)
  • Our Shining Days (2017)
  • Paathi (2017)
  • Pareethi Pandaari (2017)
  • Paulettante Veedu (2016)
  • Redemption (2013)
  • Road to Yesterday (2015)
  • Room on the Broom (2012)
  • The Roomate (2011)
  • Roonpi Secret Love (3 Seasons)
  • S.W.A.T. (2003)
  • Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)
  • Scarface (1983)
  • Secret (2007)
  • Shorts (2009)
  • Slobby’s World (1 Season)
  • Sotus the Series (1 Season)
  • Stone Age (2017)
  • Suicide (2016)
  • Tayo the Little Bus Movi: Mission Ace (Seasons 2-3)
  • Theeram (2017)
  • ThirTEEN Terrors (2014)
  • Tik Tok (2016)
  • Top Grier (2018)
  • Training Day (2001)
  • Two Weeks Notice (2002)
  • Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)
  • We, the Marines (1 Season)
  • What a Winderful Family! (2017)
  • What Women Want (2000)
  • Winchester (2018)
  • You Carry Me (2015)

July 2nd:

  • The Code: 2014 (1 Season)
  • The Code: 2011(1 Season)
  • Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)
  • Deep 92016)
  • Deep Water (2016)
  • Flowering Hearts (1 Season)
  • Stone Age: The Legendary Pet (1 Season)
  • Tayo the Luttle Bus (3 Seasons)
  • Titipo Titipo (2018)
  • The Twilight Zone (Seasons 1-3 & Season 5)
  • Twin Peaks (Seasons 1-2)
  • Zombie Dumb (2018)

July 5th:

  • 100 Days of Solitude (2018)
  • Speech & Debate (2017)
  • The Iron Lady (2011)

July 7th:

  • Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018)

July 8th:

  • The Invitation (2015)
  • Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (Season 1)

July 9th:

  • Krishna Balram (2019)

July 13th:

  • Hyroi’s Bed & Breakfast (2018)
  • The Signal (2014)

July 14th:

  • Blood & Treasures (2016)
  • Fatal Destiny (2016)
  • My True Friend (2012)

July 15th:

  • Froning: The Fittest Man in History (2016)
  • Holidays (2016)
  • Lusers (2015)
  • Mater (2017)
  • Hunting Season (2017)

July 16th:

  • Devil’s Gate (2017)
  • Princess and the Frog (2009)

July 17th:

  • Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017)

July 18th:

  • Hank: Five Years from the Brink (2013)

July 20th:

  • Intelligence (Season 1)
  • May You Prosper (2017)

July 21st:

  • Lovesick (Season 1)

Chat About Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In July 2021

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.