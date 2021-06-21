Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In July 2021
June 21, 2021
Photo: Universal Pictures
A new month means new titles arriving on Netflix. It's always exciting to see which shows and movies will pop up on the streaming service next, but there's also a downside—all the departing titles. In July 2021, Netflix will be saying goodbye to Back to the Future, Crazy Stupid Love, and more. Here's everything leaving Netflix next month:
July 1st:
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- A Bridge Too Far (1977)
- A Thousand Words ()2021
- The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)
- Acts of Violence (2018)
- Angamaly Diaries (2017)
- Back to the Future (1985)
- Back to the Future Part II (1989)
- Back to the Future Part III (1990)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Behind the Newsroom (1 Season)
- The Best Man (1999)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Cappucino (2017)
- Castle of Stars(2017)
- Chicken Kokkachi (2017)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Club Friday The Series 8 (Seasons)
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Daffedar (2017)
- Death Race 2 (2010)
- Dream Big: Engineering Our World (1 Season)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- The Feels (2018)
- Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
- For the Win (1 Season)
- Flowering Heart (Season 1)
- From Paris with Love (2010)
- Gemini (2018)
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- Gothika (2003)
- Herrens Veje (2018)
- Hormones (3 Seasons)
- Inst@famous (2018)
- Immortals (Season 1)
- Invictus (2009)
- Jason X (2001)
- K-911 (1999)
- K9 P.I. (2002)
- Kaviyude Osyath (2017)
- Killers (2010)
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)
- The Leged of Michael Mishra (2016)
- Leprechaun (1993)
- Little Singham Bandarpurr Mein Hu Ha (2019)
- Lovey Dovey (1 Season)
- Ma Chu Ka (2017)
- Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012)
- Melodies of Life: Born This Way (1 Season)
- Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)
- Open Season (2006)
- Our Shining Days (2017)
- Paathi (2017)
- Pareethi Pandaari (2017)
- Paulettante Veedu (2016)
- Redemption (2013)
- Road to Yesterday (2015)
- Room on the Broom (2012)
- The Roomate (2011)
- Roonpi Secret Love (3 Seasons)
- S.W.A.T. (2003)
- Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)
- Scarface (1983)
- Secret (2007)
- Shorts (2009)
- Slobby’s World (1 Season)
- Sotus the Series (1 Season)
- Stone Age (2017)
- Suicide (2016)
- Tayo the Little Bus Movi: Mission Ace (Seasons 2-3)
- Theeram (2017)
- ThirTEEN Terrors (2014)
- Tik Tok (2016)
- Top Grier (2018)
- Training Day (2001)
- Two Weeks Notice (2002)
- Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)
- We, the Marines (1 Season)
- What a Winderful Family! (2017)
- What Women Want (2000)
- Winchester (2018)
- You Carry Me (2015)
July 2nd:
- The Code: 2014 (1 Season)
- The Code: 2011(1 Season)
- Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)
- Deep 92016)
- Deep Water (2016)
- Flowering Hearts (1 Season)
- Stone Age: The Legendary Pet (1 Season)
- Tayo the Luttle Bus (3 Seasons)
- Titipo Titipo (2018)
- The Twilight Zone (Seasons 1-3 & Season 5)
- Twin Peaks (Seasons 1-2)
- Zombie Dumb (2018)
July 5th:
- 100 Days of Solitude (2018)
- Speech & Debate (2017)
- The Iron Lady (2011)
July 7th:
- Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018)
July 8th:
- The Invitation (2015)
- Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (Season 1)
July 9th:
- Krishna Balram (2019)
July 13th:
- Hyroi’s Bed & Breakfast (2018)
- The Signal (2014)
July 14th:
- Blood & Treasures (2016)
- Fatal Destiny (2016)
- My True Friend (2012)
July 15th:
- Froning: The Fittest Man in History (2016)
- Holidays (2016)
- Lusers (2015)
- Mater (2017)
- Hunting Season (2017)
July 16th:
- Devil’s Gate (2017)
- Princess and the Frog (2009)
July 17th:
- Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017)
July 18th:
- Hank: Five Years from the Brink (2013)
July 20th:
- Intelligence (Season 1)
- May You Prosper (2017)
July 21st:
- Lovesick (Season 1)