Here's How Many Fans Will Be Allowed To Attend Tokyo Summer Olympics

By Jason Hall

June 21, 2021

Tokyo Olympic Games: Fifty Days To Go
Photo: Getty Images

The Tokyo Olympics will allow fans to attend at a limited capacity next month.

ABC News reports organizers of the upcoming Summer Games are limiting attendance to 50% capacity, which is up to a maximum of 10,000 fans, all of whom must be residents of Japan, regardless of whether the events are indoors or outdoors.

Officials also confirmed that attendance could be barred all together if COVID-19 cases in Japan rise once again.

Spectators from other countries were banned from the event several months ago and now some local residents will be forced to give up their tickets due to the new restrictions.

The decision comes amid public opposition of Japan hosting the four-year annual event -- which was canceled in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic -- due to continued coronavirus concerns, although some criticism has softened with the rate of new infections beginning to decrease.

Many health officials still fear that crowds at the Olympics could drive cases up as the vast majority of Japan has not been vaccinated.

Last week, Dr. Shigeru Omi, Japan's top medical adviser, recommended that the safest way to hold the Olympics would be without fans and allowing attendance presents a risk not just at venues, but also to more circulation on commuter trains, as well as in restaurants and other public spaces, according to ABC News.

