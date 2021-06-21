Hospital Patient Steals Ambulance, Leads Police Chase In Pennsylvania

A hospital patient in Pennsylvania is accused of stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase through Clearfield County while under the influence.

WTAJ reports Matthew Wilsoncroft was initially taken to the hospital for evaluation after being found along Liberty Boulevard.

Police said Wilsoncroft was staggering and described as "sweating profusely" upon making contact with him and, according to a witness, claimed "the Russians were trying to shoot him," WTAJ reports.

Wilsoncroft is also reported to have not believed the officer he was talking to was actually a police officer.

Officers at the scene called EMS to take Wilsoncroft to the hospital for evaluation and, shortly after 6:00 p.m., received a call from Penn Highlands DuBois claiming Wilsoncroft had stolen an ambulance and fled the area.

Officers from Sandy Township, Dubois and the Pennsylvania State Police departments trailed Wilsoncroft and the ambulance on a four-mile pursuit through the area.

Wilsoncroft proceeded to drive erratically despite officers making attempts to stop him and nearly hit four different cars on the road.

Police ended the chase after deploying spike strips, which took out the ambulances tires and led to the ambulance rear-ending a police cruiser before stopping.

Wilsoncroft is reported to have refused officers' commands before being taken into custody.

Police said Wilsoncroft was driving on a suspended driver's license.

Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak confirmed there were no injuries, but one police cruiser experienced significant damage during the pursuit.