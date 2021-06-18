This Pittsburgh Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Pennsylvania

A Pittsburgh restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Pennsylvania.

Big Shot Bob's House of Wings was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published this month.

"With more than 150 flavors on the menu — including options like Big Sexy, Frank Sinatra, and Napoleon Complex — you're bound to find at least a few dozen varieties you'll love."

Big Shot Bob's House of Wings has 41 locations in five different states, which includes 35 locations in the Keystone State, specifically in Western Pennsylvania.

Big Shot Bob's opened its first location in Avalon in 2007 and has since expanded. The original Avalon location offers take-out and delivery.