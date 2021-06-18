This Pittsburgh Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
June 18, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
A Pittsburgh restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Pennsylvania.
Big Shot Bob's House of Wings was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published this month.
"With more than 150 flavors on the menu — including options like Big Sexy, Frank Sinatra, and Napoleon Complex — you're bound to find at least a few dozen varieties you'll love."
Big Shot Bob's House of Wings has 41 locations in five different states, which includes 35 locations in the Keystone State, specifically in Western Pennsylvania.
Big Shot Bob's opened its first location in Avalon in 2007 and has since expanded. The original Avalon location offers take-out and delivery.
Here is Esquire's full list of the best chicken wings in each state:
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth, Anchorage
- Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen, Birmingham
- Arkansas- Flying Saucer, Little Rock
- Arizona- Casanova Brothers, Gilbert
- California- Big Al's Pizzeria, Maywood
- Colorado- Grillin' Wings & Things, Lone Tree
- Connecticut- Dew Drop Inn, Derby
- District of Columbia- KoChix, Washington, D.C.
- Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Pike Creek
- Florida- Tikanis, St. Petersburg
- Georgia- Treylor Park, Savannah
- Hawaii- Jawaiian Ire Jerk Restaurant, Honolulu
- Iowa- The Salty Dog Bar & Grill, Council Bluffs
- Idaho- Bittercreek Alehouse, Boise
- Illinois- Del Seoul, Chicago
- Indiana- Chatham Tap Restaurant & Pub, Indianapolis
- Kansas- El Pollo Rey, Kansas City
- Kentucky- Mark's Feed Store, Louisville
- Louisiana- Blue Oak BBQ, New Orleans
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse, Sturbridge
- Maryland- Full On Craft Eats & Drinks, Rockville
- Maine- The Honey Paw, Portland
- Michigan- Detroit Wing Company, Eastpointe
- Minnesota- Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Eagan
- Missouri- Bogart's Smokehouse, St. Louis
- Mississippi- The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, Jackson
- Montana- Desperado Sports Tavern, Missoula
- North Carolina- The Kill Devil Grill, Kill Devil Hills
- North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern, Grand Forks
- Nebraska- Oscar's, Omaha
- New Hampshire- Wing-Itz, Portsmouth
- New Jersey- Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken, Teaneck
- New Mexico- Forghedaboudit Pizza, Deming
- Nevada- Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger, Stateline
- New York- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Harlem
- Midwest BBQ & Creamery, Camp Dennison
- Oklahoma- Whiskey Cake, Oklahoma City
- Oregon- Mama Chow's Kitchen, Portland
- Pennsylvania- Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, Pittsburgh
- Rhode Island- Boneheads Wings Bar, West Warwick
- South Carolina- Local Cue, Greenville
- South Dakota- The Ram & O'Hare's, Brookings
- Tennessee- Thunderbird, Nashville
- Texas- Wayne's Wings, San Antonio
- Utah- Bumblebee's BBQ & Grill, Midvale
- Virginia- My Mama's Kitchen, Norfolk
- Vermont- Long Trail Brewing Company, Bridgewater
- Washington- No Bones Beach Club, Seattle
- Wisconsin- Chicken Lips, Sun Prairie
- Wyoming- The Bird, Jackson
- West Virginia- Pies & Pints, Charleston