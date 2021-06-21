Kacey Musgraves Holds Hands With Rumored Boyfriend In NYC

Kacey Musgraves was spotted out with a new man!

The “Space Cowboy” musician sparked dating rumors over the weekend when she was pictured in the Big Apple on Sunday (June 20) with writer Cole Schafer. The images, published by the Daily Mail, saw the country songbird sharing some subtle PDA as the apparent couple walked hand-in-hand during a stroll through the city. (See those photos here, and more images below.)

The 32-year-old musician wore a blue-and-black crop top athleisure ensemble as she kept closely beside Schafer, who wore a white long-sleeve shirt and grey athletic shorts for the chill outing. Musgraves was previously speculated to have been romantically involved with Nashville-based internal medicine specialist Dr. Gerald Onuoha, with whom she was believed to have been dating this spring after they coupled up for a selfie.

Clearly, however, it appears Musgraves has found herself a match in Schafer, who per his website, is “a writer, marketer and thinker that writes about life, creativity and doing work that matters.”

As country lovers know, the “High Horse” star pulled the plug on her three-year marriage to ex-husband Ruston Kelly following their July 2020 separation.

Last month, Musgraves described, in brutal detail, her emotionally exhausting divorce from the singer-songwriter in a feature story for Elle. “I felt, in many ways, on top of the world in my career, but in my personal life, I felt like I was dying inside,” said Musgraves. “I was crumbling. I was sad. I felt lonely. I felt broken.”

In that same interview, the Grammy-winning musician said her torrid fallout with Ruston inspired her to write her upcoming album, due later this year.