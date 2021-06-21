Lorde Releases New Teaser Video For 'Solstice'

Looks like Lorde is already gearing up to drop another single!

Mere weeks after bringing the sunshine with her sunny, summertime bop “Solar Power,” Lorde is yet again drawing inspiration from Mother Nature for her follow-up track, which may be called “Solstice.” This went down on Sunday (June 20), as she quietly released a teaser clip for what looks like another visual on her website.

Although the 20-second teaser doesn’t offer much in the way of an audio snippet, the video shows Lorde, dressed in a cream-colored outfit, in a sitting meditation position behind a massive garden arrangement, swept by the sounds of nature. With a tipi, a smoking cooking pot, and two people rummaging through boxes behind her, the clip cuts a fast glance at Lorde, whose eyes flutter open just as the video fades out. (Watch it here.)