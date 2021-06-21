Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 4th Baby In Less Than A Year
By Peyton Blakemore
June 21, 2021
Nick Cannon isn't wasting any time when it comes to expanding his family.
Less than a week after the 40-year-old host welcomed twin boys, his rumored girlfriend model Alyssa Scott seemingly confirmed that she is expecting a baby boy with Nick — his seventh child and fourth baby in less than a year.
In honor of Father's Day on Sunday (June 20), Alyssa, who reportedly appeared on Nick's MTV show Wild 'N Out, shared a photo from her maternity shoot to Instagram. In the shots, Nick's face cannot be seen, however, the man who is holding her belly in the photo has the same distinctive tattoos as the Nickelodeon alum.
"Celebrating you today," Alyssa captioned the photo.
Last month, the model posted a since-deleted photo from her maternity shoot, which she captioned with the name of her and Nick's unborn son, Zen S. Cannon.
Nick and Alyssa's baby news came six days after Nick and his ex-girlfriend Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins. On June 16, Abby announced their arrival on Instagram, captioning a video of her holding her boys: "✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys."
The DJ also shared a photo to Instagram Story of the boys holding onto her fingers, which she captioned, "Zion & Zilly."
The newborns joined Nick's four other children. The Masked Singer host welcomed his fourth child — Powerful Queen — in December 2020 with Brittany Bell. The two also share a four-year-old son, Golden. The Nickelodeon alum is also the father of 10-year-old twins — son Moroccan and daughter Monroe — whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.