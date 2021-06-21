Nick Cannon isn't wasting any time when it comes to expanding his family.

Less than a week after the 40-year-old host welcomed twin boys, his rumored girlfriend model Alyssa Scott seemingly confirmed that she is expecting a baby boy with Nick — his seventh child and fourth baby in less than a year.

In honor of Father's Day on Sunday (June 20), Alyssa, who reportedly appeared on Nick's MTV show Wild 'N Out, shared a photo from her maternity shoot to Instagram. In the shots, Nick's face cannot be seen, however, the man who is holding her belly in the photo has the same distinctive tattoos as the Nickelodeon alum.

"Celebrating you today," Alyssa captioned the photo.

Last month, the model posted a since-deleted photo from her maternity shoot, which she captioned with the name of her and Nick's unborn son, Zen S. Cannon.