Feedback

Store Specializing In Iced Tea Expanding To Norman

By Anna Gallegos

June 21, 2021

A close-up of a glass of iced tea with lemon
Photo: Getty Images

Something's brewing in Norman. It's a new shop that specializes in iced tea.

HTeaO is expanding to Robinson Street and Porter Avenue, and the new location is expected to open in November or December 2021, The Norman Transcript reported.

The location will have a drive thru and will sell both sweet and unsweet iced tea, reverse osmosis water, ice, and snacks.

What sets this business apart is that it doesn't sell sodas or fruit juices that you'd expect at most quick-stop spots. The flavored teas don't have any additives, like artificial flavors or syrups.

“I feel like in this day and age, we know more about chemicals and different things that are in our drinks and we want to stay with something that’s safer and healthier, so we offer a healthy product that people can still have fun with,” said franchise owner Mackenzie Jewell.

Jewell and her husband currently own the Oklahoma City HTeaO. She said the most popular drinks are regular iced tea, Georgia peach, and pink lemonade.

“I think that’s a flavor people are comfortable with, but we also have sweet and unsweet coconut, wild raspberry, sweet almond green,” Jewell said.

The shop also allows customers to add fresh fruit to their drinks.

HTeaO started in Texas in 2009 and has quickly expanded through the state and into Florida and Oklahoma. The Norman shop will be the company's fourth Oklahoma location, and there's a Tulsa store planned for the future.

Chat About Store Specializing In Iced Tea Expanding To Norman

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.