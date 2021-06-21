Store Specializing In Iced Tea Expanding To Norman

Something's brewing in Norman. It's a new shop that specializes in iced tea.

HTeaO is expanding to Robinson Street and Porter Avenue, and the new location is expected to open in November or December 2021, The Norman Transcript reported.

The location will have a drive thru and will sell both sweet and unsweet iced tea, reverse osmosis water, ice, and snacks.

What sets this business apart is that it doesn't sell sodas or fruit juices that you'd expect at most quick-stop spots. The flavored teas don't have any additives, like artificial flavors or syrups.

“I feel like in this day and age, we know more about chemicals and different things that are in our drinks and we want to stay with something that’s safer and healthier, so we offer a healthy product that people can still have fun with,” said franchise owner Mackenzie Jewell.

Jewell and her husband currently own the Oklahoma City HTeaO. She said the most popular drinks are regular iced tea, Georgia peach, and pink lemonade.

“I think that’s a flavor people are comfortable with, but we also have sweet and unsweet coconut, wild raspberry, sweet almond green,” Jewell said.

The shop also allows customers to add fresh fruit to their drinks.

HTeaO started in Texas in 2009 and has quickly expanded through the state and into Florida and Oklahoma. The Norman shop will be the company's fourth Oklahoma location, and there's a Tulsa store planned for the future.