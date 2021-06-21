This Nashville Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Tennessee
By Jason Hall
June 21, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
A Nashville restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Tennessee.
Thunderbird in the Berry Hill area was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published this month.
"Thunderbird smokes its wings over pecan wood to give them the deep Southern smokiness that you'd expect from Tennessee's best."
Thunderbird first opened in 2012 and offers catering in the Nashville area specializing in pecan wood smoked wings, Thunder Thighs and Smoked Mac-n-Cheese.
The restaurant's tailgating menu includes shrimp burgers, shrimp diablos, fajita shrimp screwers, coffee-crusted pork tenderloin, Mexican-stuffed chicken breasts, Santa Maria tri-tip and chicken wings, according to its website.
Here is Esquire's full list of the best chicken wings in each state:
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth, Anchorage
- Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen, Birmingham
- Arkansas- Flying Saucer, Little Rock
- Arizona- Casanova Brothers, Gilbert
- California- Big Al's Pizzeria, Maywood
- Colorado- Grillin' Wings & Things, Lone Tree
- Connecticut- Dew Drop Inn, Derby
- District of Columbia- KoChix, Washington, D.C.
- Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Pike Creek
- Florida- Tikanis, St. Petersburg
- Georgia- Treylor Park, Savannah
- Hawaii- Jawaiian Ire Jerk Restaurant, Honolulu
- Iowa- The Salty Dog Bar & Grill, Council Bluffs
- Idaho- Bittercreek Alehouse, Boise
- Illinois- Del Seoul, Chicago
- Indiana- Chatham Tap Restaurant & Pub, Indianapolis
- Kansas- El Pollo Rey, Kansas City
- Kentucky- Mark's Feed Store, Louisville
- Louisiana- Blue Oak BBQ, New Orleans
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse, Sturbridge
- Maryland- Full On Craft Eats & Drinks, Rockville
- Maine- The Honey Paw, Portland
- Michigan- Detroit Wing Company, Eastpointe
- Minnesota- Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Eagan
- Missouri- Bogart's Smokehouse, St. Louis
- Mississippi- The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, Jackson
- Montana- Desperado Sports Tavern, Missoula
- North Carolina- The Kill Devil Grill, Kill Devil Hills
- North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern, Grand Forks
- Nebraska- Oscar's, Omaha
- New Hampshire- Wing-Itz, Portsmouth
- New Jersey- Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken, Teaneck
- New Mexico- Forghedaboudit Pizza, Deming
- Nevada- Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger, Stateline
- New York- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Harlem
- Midwest BBQ & Creamery, Camp Dennison
- Oklahoma- Whiskey Cake, Oklahoma City
- Oregon- Mama Chow's Kitchen, Portland
- Pennsylvania- Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, Pittsburgh
- Rhode Island- Boneheads Wings Bar, West Warwick
- South Carolina- Local Cue, Greenville
- South Dakota- The Ram & O'Hare's, Brookings
- Tennessee- Thunderbird, Nashville
- Texas- Wayne's Wings, San Antonio
- Utah- Bumblebee's BBQ & Grill, Midvale
- Virginia- My Mama's Kitchen, Norfolk
- Vermont- Long Trail Brewing Company, Bridgewater
- Washington- No Bones Beach Club, Seattle
- Wisconsin- Chicken Lips, Sun Prairie
- Wyoming- The Bird, Jackson
- West Virginia- Pies & Pints, Charleston