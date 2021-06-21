This Nashville Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Tennessee

A Nashville restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Tennessee.

Thunderbird in the Berry Hill area was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published this month.

"Thunderbird smokes its wings over pecan wood to give them the deep Southern smokiness that you'd expect from Tennessee's best."

Thunderbird first opened in 2012 and offers catering in the Nashville area specializing in pecan wood smoked wings, Thunder Thighs and Smoked Mac-n-Cheese.

The restaurant's tailgating menu includes shrimp burgers, shrimp diablos, fajita shrimp screwers, coffee-crusted pork tenderloin, Mexican-stuffed chicken breasts, Santa Maria tri-tip and chicken wings, according to its website.