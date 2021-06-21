This Suburb Is The Best Affordable Place To Live In Georgia

House-hunting happens everywhere, but taking the right factors into account can make a big difference in getting the most bang for your buck.

Affordability is key, and that might vary depending on location, economic growth, home availability and more, Stacker pointed out.

In a previous report, the data journalism hub used Niche data to pinpoint the best cities, suburbs and towns in each state. Niche boiled down the best places to live using weather, schools, nightlife, diversity grades and other categories.

Stacker sought cities with affordable costs of living (including home values, grocery and gas prices, income and more), among other steps to find the best affordable places to live in each state.

So, which one was the best in Georgia?

North Decatur.

The Atlanta suburb showed a median household income of $67,491; a median home value of $268,500; and a median monthly rent of $1,099, Stacker shows.

Here’s what Stacker had to say about it:

“North Decatur is an exurb of Decatur and a suburb of Atlanta, located in Decatur’s northern border. Nearby Emory University, as well as proximity to Atlanta’s Midtown and Buckhead districts, make the area a popular destination for eastern Atlanta residents seeking affordable 'in-town' housing options.”

See the full rankings here.