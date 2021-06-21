Feedback

This Suburb Is The Best Affordable Place To Live In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher

June 21, 2021

House with American flag and 'for sale' sign, low angle view
Photo: Getty Images

House-hunting happens everywhere, but taking the right factors into account can make a big difference in getting the most bang for your buck.

Affordability is key, and that might vary depending on location, economic growth, home availability and more, Stacker pointed out.

In a previous report, the data journalism hub used Niche data to pinpoint the best cities, suburbs and towns in each state. Niche boiled down the best places to live using weather, schools, nightlife, diversity grades and other categories.

Stacker sought cities with affordable costs of living (including home values, grocery and gas prices, income and more), among other steps to find the best affordable places to live in each state.

So, which one was the best in Ohio?

Shaker Heights.

The Cleveland suburb showed a median household income of $82,830; a median home value of $218,500; and a median monthly rent of $988, Stacker shows.

Here’s what Stacker had to say about Shaker Heights:

“Shaker Heights is an adjoining suburb of Cleveland, located on the city’s eastern border. One of the oldest “inner-ring” suburbs of Cleveland, Shaker Heights has been recognized by Niche as the 12th best suburb in America for 2019.”

See the full rankings here.

