This Is Where Ohio Ranks On The List Of 'Best States To Live In'

People take pride in their home states… but some are better than others.

That’s according to WalletHub, a personal finance site that just ranked the 2021 Best States To Live In, releasing its findings Tuesday (June 15).

WalletHub says:

“Deciding on a place to call home can be a tough process. You’ll need to balance things like the cost of living with job opportunities, quality of education and safety. Personal preference also comes into the equation, as you’ll want to live somewhere with the types of attractions, recreational opportunities and weather that suit you. Luckily, there’s 50 states to choose from, from frigid Alaska to sunny Florida. Each has its own benefits and drawbacks.”

Researchers compared each of the 50 states using 52 “key indicators of livability,” including cost of housing, income growth, education rate, quality of hospitals and more.

So, where does the Buckeye State land in the rankings?

Ohio comes in at No. 26.

Ohio earned a total score of 52.92, when factoring in affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. The No. 1 state on the list earned a total score of 63.01, WalletHub data show.

These are the Top 10 Best States To Live In, according to WalletHub:

New Jersey Massachussetts New York Idaho Minnesota Wisconsin Utah New Hampshire Iowa Pennsylvania

See the full list here.